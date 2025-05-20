Assessing Life360: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Life360 LIF over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.17, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 4.9%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $54.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Life360 by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $70.00 $58.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $58.00 $52.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $48.00 $52.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Life360. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Life360 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Life360's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Life360's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Life360

Life360 is the world's largest family-focused social network, with over 50 million monthly active users. Security-conscious families use the Life360 app to track each other's whereabouts and to track the location of their pets and personal belongings. Life360 also offers a suite of additional security features, such as driver safety monitoring, roadside assistance, and emergency dispatching. In the US, the Life360 app regularly ranks in the top 10 most popular social-networking apps and in the top 25 across all apps in terms of daily active users.

Life360: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Life360's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Life360's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life360's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life360's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Life360's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

