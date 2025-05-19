Demystifying First Solar: Insights From 32 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 32 analysts provided ratings for First Solar FSLR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 14 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 5 1 1 0 2M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $223.76, a high estimate of $304.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.27% lower than the prior average price target of $255.05.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Solar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $255.00 $204.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $204.00 $235.00 Steve Fleishman Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $221.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $245.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $202.00 $253.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Buy $172.37 $172.37 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $127.00 $202.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $204.00 $235.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $177.00 $191.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $214.00 $237.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $187.00 $200.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $235.00 $240.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $100.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $205.00 $230.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $240.00 $267.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $240.00 $285.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $217.00 $223.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $204.00 $236.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Buy $215.00 $236.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $253.00 $304.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $245.00 $285.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $236.00 $273.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $304.00 $335.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $238.00 $297.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $285.00 $360.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $230.00 $250.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $251.00 $280.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $268.00 $282.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $260.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $285.00 $300.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $236.00 $254.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Solar analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Financial Insights: First Solar

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.