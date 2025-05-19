Expert Outlook: ESAB Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on ESAB ESAB in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $129.29, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.32% from the previous average price target of $125.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of ESAB by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $125.00 $120.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $126.00 $109.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $109.00 $125.00 Neal Burk UBS Raises Buy $147.00 $123.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $140.00 $133.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $133.00 $135.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $125.00 $131.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ESAB. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ESAB compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ESAB's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ESAB analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ESAB

ESAB, spun off from Colfax in 2022, is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications. Alongside competitors Lincoln Electric and ITW's Miller brand, ESAB is one of the top three players in the welding space. ESAB generated roughly $2.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

ESAB's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: ESAB's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ESAB's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ESAB's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

