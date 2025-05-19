What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Archer-Daniels-Midland

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.8, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Experiencing a 0.8% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $50.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Archer-Daniels-Midland among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Salvator Tiano B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $45.00 $47.00 Salvator Tiano B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $47.00 $48.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Neutral $49.00 $51.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Underweight $48.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Archer-Daniels-Midland. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Archer-Daniels-Midland compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Archer-Daniels-Midland's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Archer-Daniels-Midland's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Archer-Daniels-Midland's Background

Archer-Daniels-Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Archer-Daniels-Midland's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Archer-Daniels-Midland's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Archer-Daniels-Midland faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

