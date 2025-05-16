What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Twilio

Analysts' ratings for Twilio TWLO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 21 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 10 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 8 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $132.19, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Experiencing a 5.74% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $140.24.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Twilio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Hold $99.00 $77.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $150.00 $175.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $122.00 $108.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $121.00 $106.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $130.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $130.00 $160.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $108.00 $145.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $130.00 $160.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $120.00 $160.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $111.00 $160.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $125.00 $165.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $75.00 $75.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $170.00 $135.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $144.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Twilio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Twilio's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Twilio Better

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Financial Milestones: Twilio's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Twilio's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

