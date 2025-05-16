Deep Dive Into Cava Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Cava Group CAVA underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $116.0, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A 12.62% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $132.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Cava Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $112.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $104.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $105.00 $125.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Announces Buy $112.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $142.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $100.00 $147.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $127.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $150.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $140.00 $163.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cava Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cava Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cava Group's Background

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

A Deep Dive into Cava Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cava Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cava Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 34.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

