Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Tempus AI Stock

Tempus AI TEM underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tempus AI, presenting an average target of $64.09, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.93% from the previous average price target of $60.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tempus AI. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $55.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $60.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Announces Buy $60.00 - Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $55.00 $70.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $60.00 $54.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $56.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tempus AI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tempus AI compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tempus AI's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tempus AI displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 75.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tempus AI's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempus AI's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -35.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempus AI's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tempus AI's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

