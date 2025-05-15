Demystifying Metagenomi: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Metagenomi MGX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Metagenomi and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A 23.61% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $18.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Metagenomi by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $16.00 $20.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $7.00 $14.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Metagenomi. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Metagenomi compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Metagenomi's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Metagenomi's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi Inc is a genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox. The genome editing toolbox includes systems for making small edits such as programmable nucleases, base editors, small RNA-mediated integration systems (RIGS), as well as large gene integration systems including large template RIGS and CRISPR-associated transposases (CASTs). The company is focused on its vivo gene editing for its wholly-owned pipeline while pursuing technology out licensing for ex vivo cell therapy. Its pipeline includes product candidates aimed at addressing disorders like Hemophilia A (through MGX-001), Refractory Hypertension, Cardiovascular diseases, and Wilson's disease, among others.

Metagenomi: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Metagenomi's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.46% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Metagenomi's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -243.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Metagenomi's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -9.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Metagenomi's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Metagenomi adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

