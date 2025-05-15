Demystifying Boot Barn Holdings: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Boot Barn Holdings BOOT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $147.2, with a high estimate of $196.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.45% lower than the prior average price target of $180.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Boot Barn Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $196.00 $209.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $165.00 $190.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $120.00 $133.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $100.00 - Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $155.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boot Barn Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Boot Barn Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Boot Barn Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.87% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

