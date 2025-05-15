What Analysts Are Saying About Alcoa Stock

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Alcoa AA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alcoa and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 30.31% decrease from the previous average price target of $45.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Alcoa's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Major UBS Announces Neutral $31.00 - Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Buy $32.00 $47.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $28.00 $40.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $26.00 $58.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Buy $47.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alcoa. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alcoa compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alcoa's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alcoa's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alcoa's Background

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and manufacturing primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and the eighth-largest aluminum producer. Profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.Alcoa was the first mass producer of aluminum, launching the world-changing Hall-Heroult smelting process in the 1880s, making aluminum affordable. It listed as a public company in 1925. In 2016, Alcoa spun off its automotive and aerospace metal parts segment to focus on mining, smelting, and refining. It bought the 40% unowned balance of AWAC in mid-2024, meaning refining assets are now predominantly wholly owned, as with smelting.

Alcoa: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alcoa's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.63% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Alcoa's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alcoa's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alcoa's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

