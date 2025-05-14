4 Analysts Have This To Say About PennantPark Floating Rate

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $11.50, and a low estimate of $10.50. This current average represents a 7.41% decrease from the previous average price target of $11.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of PennantPark Floating Rate by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Diana Maxim Group Lowers Buy $11.50 $12.50 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Vilas Abraham UBS Lowers Neutral $10.50 $11.50 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $11.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PennantPark Floating Rate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PennantPark Floating Rate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PennantPark Floating Rate compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PennantPark Floating Rate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PennantPark Floating Rate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PennantPark Floating Rate's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PennantPark Floating Rate analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to the limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates. The company generate revenue in the form of interest income on the debt securities and dividends.

Financial Insights: PennantPark Floating Rate

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: PennantPark Floating Rate displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PennantPark Floating Rate's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 95.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.39.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.