Deep Dive Into Rigetti Computing Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Rigetti Computing RGTI were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Marking an increase of 27.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Rigetti Computing's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $14.00 $2.50 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $8.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rigetti Computing. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rigetti Computing. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rigetti Computing compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rigetti Computing compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Rigetti Computing's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Rigetti Computing's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rigetti Computing analyst ratings.

Get to Know Rigetti Computing Better

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Rigetti Computing's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Rigetti Computing faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -32.64% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rigetti Computing's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6726.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -122.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -69.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rigetti Computing's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.