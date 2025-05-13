Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Sitio Royalties Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Sitio Royalties STR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A 5.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $26.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Sitio Royalties among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $23.00 William Janela Mizuho Announces Neutral $22.00 - Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sitio Royalties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sitio Royalties's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sitio Royalties analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Sitio Royalties: A Closer Look

Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company. The group focuses on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Sitio Royalties: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sitio Royalties displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sitio Royalties's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sitio Royalties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sitio Royalties's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sitio Royalties's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.