Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Fortrea Holdings Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Fortrea Holdings FTRE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.83, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 39.21% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fortrea Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $6.00 $12.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $15.00 $20.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $22.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fortrea Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fortrea Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Fortrea Holdings

Fortrea Holdings is a late-stage contract research organization, or CRO, that provides comprehensive Phase I through IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Key Indicators: Fortrea Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Fortrea Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Fortrea Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortrea Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fortrea Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.88, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

