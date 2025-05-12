Where Anglogold Ashanti Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Anglogold Ashanti AU, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Anglogold Ashanti, revealing an average target of $40.64, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.93% from the previous average price target of $35.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Anglogold Ashanti is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.50 $42.00 Patrick Jones JP Morgan Raises Overweight $53.00 $33.00 Leroy Mnguni HSBC Announces Reduce $35.00 - Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $34.00 Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $41.00 $39.00 Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $34.00 $30.00 Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Anglogold Ashanti. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Anglogold Ashanti compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Anglogold Ashanti's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Anglogold Ashanti's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Anglogold Ashanti Better

Anglogold Ashanti PLC is one of the gold miners. The company also produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its operating divisions are Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Africa region which includes its operations of the Kibali, Iduapriem, Obuasi, Siguiri, and Geita mines.

Anglogold Ashanti: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Anglogold Ashanti's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Anglogold Ashanti's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Anglogold Ashanti's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Anglogold Ashanti's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

