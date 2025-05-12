9 Analysts Assess EverCommerce: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on EverCommerce EVCM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.44, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 9.71% from the previous average price target of $12.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of EverCommerce among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $8.00 $9.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $12.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $10.00 $12.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $11.00 $14.00 Aaron Kimson Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $12.00 $13.00 Aaron Kimson Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EverCommerce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of EverCommerce's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides tailored Software-as-a-Service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in-home services, health services, and fitness & wellness. With a platform serving approximately 708,000 customers across three core verticals, including numerous micro-verticals, their solutions address diverse needs within these sectors. Revenue is primarily generated from the United States. Operating in a single segment, their vertically-tailored SaaS offerings cater to SMBs' specialized demands, enabling them to automate processes, generate business, and enhance customer loyalty. The majority of customers contribute modest revenue, with a small percentage contributing higher amounts.

Understanding the Numbers: EverCommerce's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EverCommerce displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EverCommerce's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EverCommerce's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

