Breaking Down Turtle Beach: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Turtle Beach TBCH were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.25, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 2.52% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Turtle Beach's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Neutral $12.00 $9.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Lowers Neutral $9.00 $21.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $23.00 - Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Turtle Beach. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Turtle Beach. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Turtle Beach compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Turtle Beach compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Turtle Beach's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Turtle Beach analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Turtle Beach's Background

Turtle Beach Corp specializes in gaming accessories, offering a diverse range including headsets, controllers, keyboards, mice, and simulation hardware. With nearly five decades of expertise, it's a innovator in audio technology, particularly dominant in console gaming headsets. Expanding beyond headsets, Turtle Beach now offers game controllers, flight and racing simulation accessories, and high-quality microphones. Operating globally, its products are available through numerous major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Best Buy, GAME, GameStop, EB Games, Media Markt, Saturn, Target, and Walmart, with a maximum revenue portion generated during the holiday season. The majority of its revenue stems from North America.

Turtle Beach's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Turtle Beach's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 46.76% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Turtle Beach's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Turtle Beach's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Turtle Beach's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.