Deep Dive Into Vestis Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Vestis VSTS has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.25, along with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. A 25.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $13.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Vestis by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Underweight $5.00 $10.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $13.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $17.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vestis. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vestis compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vestis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vestis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vestis's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vestis

Vestis Corp is a provider of uniform rentals and workplace supplies across the United States and Canada. It provides uniforms, mats, towels, linens, restroom supplies, first-aid supplies, safety products, and other workplace supplies. The Company serves customers ranging from small, family-owned operations with a single location to large corporations and national franchises with multiple locations. The company operates in the United States and Canada as reportable segments. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Vestis's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vestis's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.69%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Vestis's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vestis's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.6, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

