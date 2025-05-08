Assessing IonQ: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on IonQ IONQ, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $42.71, with a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.56% lower than the prior average price target of $46.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive IonQ. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Fessler Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $54.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00 Alex Platt DA Davidson Lowers Buy $35.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IonQ. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IonQ. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for IonQ's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IonQ's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into IonQ's Background

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

IonQ's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: IonQ's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 91.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IonQ's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1725.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IonQ's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -49.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -40.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IonQ's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

