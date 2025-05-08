Where Corsair Gaming Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Corsair Gaming CRSR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Corsair Gaming, revealing an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a 2.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Corsair Gaming is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $12.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $11.00 $8.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Overweight $12.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corsair Gaming. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corsair Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Corsair Gaming's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Corsair Gaming's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Corsair Gaming's Background

Corsair Gaming Inc is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The product portfolio includes Cases, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Power Supplies, Gaming Computers, Gaming Chairs, Mousepads, and other related products. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals, which is the key revenue-generating segment; and Gaming Components and Systems. Geographically, the group derives revenue from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

A Deep Dive into Corsair Gaming's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corsair Gaming's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Corsair Gaming's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corsair Gaming's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corsair Gaming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Corsair Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

