The Analyst Verdict: WAVE Life Sciences In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on WAVE Life Sciences WVE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.09%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of WAVE Life Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Seedhouse Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $10.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Roger Song Jefferies Announces Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WAVE Life Sciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for WAVE Life Sciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into WAVE Life Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

Breaking Down WAVE Life Sciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WAVE Life Sciences's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 188.23% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WAVE Life Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WAVE Life Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: WAVE Life Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

