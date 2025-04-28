13 Analysts Have This To Say About Coherent

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Coherent COHR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Coherent and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $100.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. A decline of 11.11% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Coherent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ryan Koontz |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $85.00|$125.00 | |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $80.00|$125.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $80.00|$120.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $110.00|$136.00 | |Mike Genovese |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $85.00|$115.00 | |Simon Leopold |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $91.00|$110.00 | |Simon Leopold |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $110.00|$109.00 | |Meta Marshall |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $115.00|$110.00 | |Vivek Arya |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $125.00|$120.00 | |Mike Genovese |Rosenblatt |Raises |Neutral | $115.00|$105.00 | |Tim Savageaux |Northland Capital Markets|Raises |Market Perform | $80.00|$60.00 | |James Ricchiuti |Needham |Raises |Buy | $125.00|$120.00 | |Meta Marshall |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $110.00|$120.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coherent. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coherent's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Coherent's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Understanding the Numbers: Coherent's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Coherent showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.8% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Coherent's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

