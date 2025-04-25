Breaking Down Hims & Hers Health: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Hims & Hers Health HIMS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 3 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 2 2 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.85, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 32.7% increase from the previous average price target of $27.77.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Daniel Grosslight |Citigroup |Lowers |Sell | $25.00|$27.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $33.00|$39.00 | |Allen Lutz |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $22.00|$21.00 | |Allen Lutz |B of A Securities |Maintains |Underperform | $21.00|$21.00 | |Daniel Grosslight |Citigroup |Maintains |Sell | $27.00|$27.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $39.00|$24.00 | |Michael Cherny |Leerink Partners |Raises |Market Perform | $40.00|$24.00 | |Korinne Wolfmeyer |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $35.00|$24.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Raises |Buy | $61.00|$31.00 | |Daniel Grosslight |Citigroup |Raises |Sell | $27.00|$25.00 | |Allen Lutz |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $21.00|$18.00 | |Maria Ripps |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $68.00|$38.00 | |Craig Hettenbach |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $60.00|$42.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hims & Hers Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hims & Hers Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Understanding the Numbers: Hims & Hers Health's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 95.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.97% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

