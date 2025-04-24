Expert Outlook: Morgan Stanley Direct Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Morgan Stanley Direct MSDL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.50. Highlighting a 2.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $20.92.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Morgan Stanley Direct is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Melissa Wedel |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $19.50|$20.50 | |Doug Harter |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $20.50|$21.00 | |Ryan Lynch |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $20.00|$21.00 | |Kenneth Lee |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $22.00|$22.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $20.00|$21.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $21.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley Direct. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley Direct. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley Direct compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley Direct compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Morgan Stanley Direct's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Morgan Stanley Direct analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Morgan Stanley Direct: A Closer Look

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a fund whose investment objective is to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns via current income and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing predominantly in directly originated senior secured term loans issued by U.S. middle-market companies backed by private equity sponsors. It invests predominantly in directly originated senior secured term loans including first lien senior secured term loans including unitranche loans and second lien senior secured term loans, with the balance of the investments expected to be in higher-yielding assets such as mezzanine debt, unsecured debt, equity investments and other opportunistic asset purchases.

Breaking Down Morgan Stanley Direct's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Morgan Stanley Direct's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley Direct's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 84.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley Direct's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley Direct's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Morgan Stanley Direct faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.