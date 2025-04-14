A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Helmerich & Payne Through 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Helmerich & Payne HP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.0, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A 22.74% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $38.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Helmerich & Payne among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $28.00|$43.00 | |Neil Mehta |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $25.00|$32.00 | |Scott Gruber |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $32.00|$33.00 | |Daniel Kutz |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Underweight | $27.00|- | |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $24.00|$36.00 | |Keith Mackey |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $35.00|$41.00 | |James West |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $39.00|$48.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Helmerich & Payne's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Helmerich & Payne Better

Helmerich & Payne Inc provides performance-driven drilling solutions and technologies that are intended to make hydrocarbon recovery safer and more economical for oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company focus on the drilling segment of the oil and gas production value chain. Company operates in North America, Gulf of Mexico, and other international places such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also own and operates a limited number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's real estate investments include a shopping center and of undeveloped real estate projects.

Helmerich & Payne's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Helmerich & Payne's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.02% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Helmerich & Payne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

