Where Blue Owl Capital Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Blue Owl Capital OBDC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.9, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $14.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.65, the current average has increased by 1.6%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Blue Owl Capital is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Hurwit |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $16.00|- | |Paul Johnson |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods |Lowers |Market Perform | $14.50|$15.10 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $15.00|$14.00 | |Brian McKenna |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $17.00|$17.00 | |Brian McKenna |JMP Securities |Raises |Market Outperform| $17.00|$16.50 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Blue Owl Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Blue Owl Capital's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Blue Owl Capital's Background

Blue Owl Capital Corp is a specialty finance company and business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including senior secured, subordinated, or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Its investment strategies are intended to generate favorable returns across credit cycles with an emphasis on preserving capital.

Blue Owl Capital's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Blue Owl Capital's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 91.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Capital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Capital's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, Blue Owl Capital adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

