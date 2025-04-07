7 Analysts Assess Frontier Group Holdings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Frontier Group Holdings ULCC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.46, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.52% lower than the prior average price target of $8.83.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Frontier Group Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Atul Maheswari |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $4.00|$7.00 | |Christopher Stathoulopoulos|Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $3.00|$9.00 | |Andrew Didora |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $7.00|$10.00 | |Atul Maheswari |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $7.00|$10.00 | |Stephen Trent |Citigroup |Announces |Neutral | $7.25|- | |Ravi Shanker |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $10.00|$7.00 | |Brandon Oglenski |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $14.00|$10.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Group Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Frontier Group Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Frontier Group Holdings: A Closer Look

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers. Majority of revenue is from Domestic flight follow by International.

Frontier Group Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Frontier Group Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.46% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.4, Frontier Group Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

