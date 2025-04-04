4 Analysts Have This To Say About Flagstar Financial

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Flagstar Financial FLG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Flagstar Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.98% increase from the previous average price target of $12.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Flagstar Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $15.00 $13.50 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $12.50 $11.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $13.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Flagstar Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Flagstar Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Flagstar Financial compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Flagstar Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Flagstar Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Flagstar Financial's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flagstar Financial analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial Inc operates over 400 branches, including a presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high net-worth individuals and their businesses.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Flagstar Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Flagstar Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -38.95%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Flagstar Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flagstar Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flagstar Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Flagstar Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.