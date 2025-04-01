What Analysts Are Saying About Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1.91, with a high estimate of $3.00 and a low estimate of $1.40. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 34.36%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $3.00 $3.50 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Lowers Buy $1.75 $3.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $1.50 $2.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $1.40 $3.15

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adaptimmune Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adaptimmune Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adaptimmune Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Adaptimmune Therapeutics Better

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company working to redefine the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapies. It has developed a comprehensive proprietary platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. Its programs include MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cell therapy, NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell, CD70, and others for multiple cancer types.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Adaptimmune Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1294.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2303.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -161.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adaptimmune Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -26.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Adaptimmune Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.26, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.