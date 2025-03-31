Expert Outlook: CryoPort Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for CryoPort CYRX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CryoPort, presenting an average target of $10.75, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 2.27% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $11.00.

A clear picture of CryoPort's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 John Sourbeer UBS Announces Buy $10.00 - David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CryoPort's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CryoPort

CryoPort Inc is a leader serving the life sciences industry as a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. It operates in two reportable segments: Life Sciences Services and Life Sciences Products. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

CryoPort: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CryoPort's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CryoPort's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -34.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CryoPort's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CryoPort's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

