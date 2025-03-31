Expert Outlook: T. Rowe Price Group Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on T. Rowe Price Group TROW, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated T. Rowe Price Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $112.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $121.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has decreased by 4.89% from the previous average price target of $117.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of T. Rowe Price Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $120.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $121.00 $126.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $113.00 $111.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $116.00 $118.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $105.00 $113.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $113.00 $115.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $118.00 $124.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $111.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of T. Rowe Price Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of T. Rowe Price Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on T. Rowe Price Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load us and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of October 2024, the firm had $1.607 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a us-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

