Analyst Expectations For Waystar Holding's Future

Waystar Holding WAY has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Waystar Holding, revealing an average target of $47.12, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 18.3% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $39.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Waystar Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Announces Buy $45.00 - Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $44.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $42.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Announces Buy $51.00 - Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $44.00 $39.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Buy $43.00 $36.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Waystar Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Waystar Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Waystar Holding's Background

Waystar Holding Corp is a provider of mission-critical cloud technology to healthcare organizations. its enterprise-grade platform transforms the complex and disparate processes comprising healthcare payments received by healthcare providers from payers and patients, from pre-service engagement through post-service remittance and reconciliation. its platform enhances data integrity, eliminates manual tasks, and improves claim and billing accuracy, which results in transparency, reduced labor costs, and faster, more accurate reimbursement and cash flow. The market for solutions extends throughout the United States and includes Puerto Rico and other USA Territories.

Financial Milestones: Waystar Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Waystar Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Waystar Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waystar Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Waystar Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

