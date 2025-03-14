Breaking Down National CineMedia: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

National CineMedia NCMI underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $7.38, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 4.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.69.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of National CineMedia by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $7.50 $7.50 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 James Goss Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.25

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National CineMedia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of National CineMedia compared to the broader market.

All You Need to Know About National CineMedia

National CineMedia Inc is a cinema advertising platform in the U.S. It derives revenue from the sale of advertising to national, regional and local businesses through The Noovie Show, the cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens across the U.S., on LEN, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies.

National CineMedia's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: National CineMedia's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: National CineMedia's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): National CineMedia's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): National CineMedia's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: National CineMedia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

