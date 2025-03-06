VYNE Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics VYNE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.75, along with a high estimate of $5.75 and a low estimate of $5.75. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive VYNE Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VYNE Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of VYNE Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. Its advanced product candidate is FMX114, which is being evaluated for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate AD (atopic dermatitis). The company is also in the pre-clinical stages of developing products containing BET (Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal Domain) inhibitor compounds. Its products include AMZEEQ, ZILXI, and FCD105.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: VYNE Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: VYNE Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10047.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VYNE Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -17.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -14.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, VYNE Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

