13 Analysts Assess Blueprint Medicines: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Blueprint Medicines BPMC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $129.46, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.12% increase from the previous average price target of $129.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Blueprint Medicines by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reni Benjamin Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Raises Overweight $129.00 $126.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $119.00 $109.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Lowers Outperform $124.00 $135.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Blueprint Medicines's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Blueprint Medicines's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blueprint Medicines analyst ratings.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing medicines in the following focus areas; allergy, inflammation, oncology, and hematology. Its approved medicines, including Avyakit and Avyakyt, are given to patients living with systemic mastocytosis (SM) and PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST in the U.S. and Europe. The company also has various other drug candidates in its pipeline such as BLU-808, BLU-222, BLU-956, and others that are being developed to treat mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer, and other solid tumors. Geographically, it operates in the United States, which is its key revenue market, and Europe.

Breaking Down Blueprint Medicines's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Blueprint Medicines displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 103.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Blueprint Medicines's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blueprint Medicines's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blueprint Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.