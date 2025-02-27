The Analyst Verdict: Tandem Diabetes Care In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.75, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 5.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $50.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tandem Diabetes Care. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $33.00 $37.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $57.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tandem Diabetes Care. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tandem Diabetes Care's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the us, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tandem Diabetes Care

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Tandem Diabetes Care's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -9.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

