11 Analysts Assess Quanta Services: What You Need To Know

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Quanta Services PWR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $367.55, a high estimate of $407.00, and a low estimate of $316.00. This current average has increased by 2.13% from the previous average price target of $359.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Quanta Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $316.00 $338.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $323.00 $388.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Announces Buy $350.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $371.00 $394.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Neutral $323.00 $297.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Announces Buy $407.00 - Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $388.00 $374.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $398.00 $399.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $399.00 $358.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $374.00 $343.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $394.00 $348.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Quanta Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Quanta Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Quanta Services: A Closer Look

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two reportable segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Key Indicators: Quanta Services's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Quanta Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

