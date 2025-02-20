Demystifying Biomarin Pharmaceutical: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $94.25, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 2.02% from the previous average price target of $92.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Biomarin Pharmaceutical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $80.00 $78.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $82.00 $81.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $70.00 $70.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $113.00 $109.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $126.00 $122.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $99.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biomarin Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Biomarin Pharmaceutical Better

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Financial Insights: Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.28% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

