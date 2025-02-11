A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Brookfield Through 6 Analysts

Brookfield BN has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Brookfield and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $71.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.16% increase from the previous average price target of $65.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Brookfield. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cherilyn Radbourne TD Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $74.00 Mario Saric Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $71.00 $69.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $80.00 - Dean Wilkinson CIBC Raises Outperformer $70.00 $68.00 Mario Saric Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $69.00 $65.00 Sohrab Movahedi BMO Capital Raises Outperform $62.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brookfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brookfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Brookfield's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Brookfield's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brookfield analyst ratings.

Get to Know Brookfield Better

Brookfield Corp is an investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals. It has three businesses Asset Management, Insurance Solutions, and Operating Businesses. it invests in real assets that form the backbone of the economy to deliver risk-adjusted returns to stakeholders. It generates the majority of its revenue from Asset Management. It has a geographic presence in the UK, the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, India, and other countries.

Brookfield: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Brookfield's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brookfield's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.