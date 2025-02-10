Expert Outlook: AtriCure Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Ratings for AtriCure ATRC were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $50.4, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.46% from the previous average price target of $48.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AtriCure. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $51.00 $40.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Lilia-Celine Lozada JP Morgan Announces Overweight $40.00 - William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $61.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AtriCure. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AtriCure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AtriCure's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into AtriCure's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AtriCure

AtriCure Inc is an innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management and sells its products to medical centers through its direct sales force and distributors. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offers a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into AtriCure's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AtriCure's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.93% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AtriCure's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AtriCure's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AtriCure's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

