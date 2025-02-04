Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock

Analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $32.33, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.77% increase from the previous average price target of $30.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Beatty Baird Announces Outperform $28.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $35.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $30.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing, developing therapies for people with rare, debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.33% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

