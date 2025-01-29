Deep Dive Into Permian Resources Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Permian Resources PR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.67, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a 4.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $19.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Permian Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $19.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Permian Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Permian Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 60.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

