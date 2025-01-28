Analyst Expectations For Johnson Controls Intl's Future

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Johnson Controls Intl JCI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Johnson Controls Intl, presenting an average target of $87.9, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.04% from the previous average price target of $82.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Johnson Controls Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Hold $95.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $87.00 $88.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $84.00 $85.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $92.00 $95.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $75.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Neutral $90.00 $72.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $87.00 $86.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $86.00 $81.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Johnson Controls Intl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Johnson Controls Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Johnson Controls Intl analyst ratings.

Get to Know Johnson Controls Intl Better

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.