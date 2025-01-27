4 Analysts Assess Nexxen International: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Nexxen International NEXN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.38, with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $9.50. Marking an increase of 13.8%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $10.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Nexxen International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $12.00 $9.50 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $9.50 $8.50

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Nexxen International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters to utilize video and connected TV. It is a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, and data management platform (DMP) and also delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core.

A Deep Dive into Nexxen International's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nexxen International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Nexxen International's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nexxen International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

