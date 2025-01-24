What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Origin Bancorp

Ratings for Origin Bancorp OBK were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.17, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 6.76%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $39.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Origin Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $44.00 $40.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $42.00 $35.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $42.00 $37.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Lowers Buy $38.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Origin Bancorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Origin Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Origin Bancorp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Origin Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The bank provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high-net-worth individuals, and retail clients. The bank principally operates in one business segment, community banking. The bank is engaged in attracting deposits from individuals and businesses and using these deposits and borrowed funds to originate commercial, residential mortgage, construction, and consumer loans. The bank generates the majority of its revenue from interest earned on loans and investments, service charges, and fees on deposit accounts.

Understanding the Numbers: Origin Bancorp's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Origin Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Origin Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Origin Bancorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

