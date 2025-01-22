Assessing Birkenstock Holding: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Birkenstock Holding BIRK during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Birkenstock Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $73.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. Marking an increase of 3.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $70.89.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Birkenstock Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $95.00 $83.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $65.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $66.00 $65.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $85.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $65.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Birkenstock Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Birkenstock Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Birkenstock Holding compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Birkenstock Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Birkenstock Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Birkenstock Holding's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Birkenstock Holding analyst ratings.

Get to Know Birkenstock Holding Better

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. It sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) which comprises sales made to established third-party store networks, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) which comprises sales made on globally owned online stores through the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores. The company's reportable segments are based on its regional hubs and include: the Americas which is also its key revenue-generating segment; Europe; and Australia, Japan, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates (APMA).

Financial Insights: Birkenstock Holding

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Birkenstock Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.69% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Birkenstock Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Birkenstock Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.