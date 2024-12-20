What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Jabil

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Jabil JBL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $156.0, with a high estimate of $179.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.43% increase from the previous average price target of $140.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jabil by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $179.00 $157.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $152.00 $128.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $157.00 $135.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jabil. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jabil. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Jabil's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Jabil's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jabil analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jabil

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Financial Milestones: Jabil's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Jabil's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 August, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jabil's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jabil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jabil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.