Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics DNTH underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.2, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.47% increase from the previous average price target of $44.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Dianthus Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Raises Outperform $56.00 $51.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $48.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dianthus Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dianthus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dianthus Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dianthus Therapeutics's Background

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. The company is focused on developing next-generation complement therapeutics for patients living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives. The company's pipeline consists of DNTH103 a subcutaneous active C1s antibody.

Dianthus Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Dianthus Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 135.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dianthus Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1159.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dianthus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -6.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dianthus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

