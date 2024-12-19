7 Analysts Assess Birkenstock Holding: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Birkenstock Holding BIRK, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $69.71, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A decline of 4.51% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Birkenstock Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $85.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $65.00 - Janine Stichter BTIG Announces Buy $60.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Birkenstock Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Birkenstock Holding's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Birkenstock Holding

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. The company operates in four operating segments based on its regional hubs: Americas, Europe and APMA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa). The company sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (DTC).

Financial Milestones: Birkenstock Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Birkenstock Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Birkenstock Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Birkenstock Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

