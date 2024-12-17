A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NEXTracker Through 13 Analysts

NEXTracker NXT underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $51.54, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average represents a 15.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $60.92.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of NEXTracker's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $54.00 $63.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $47.00 $60.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $48.00 - Dimple Gosa B of A Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $65.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $53.00 $71.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $64.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $58.00 $62.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $50.00 $59.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $44.00 $56.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NEXTracker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into NEXTracker's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Stay up to date on NEXTracker analyst ratings.

Discovering NEXTracker: A Closer Look

Nextracker (and its subsidiaries) is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Nextracker's products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Nextracker has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries in Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

Financial Milestones: NEXTracker's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NEXTracker's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: NEXTracker's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NEXTracker's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NEXTracker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, NEXTracker adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

